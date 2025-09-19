Leading with Purpose: Food Tank’s Summit Bridges Sectors for Climate Action

On the morning of Wednesday, September 24, Food Tank will host “The Sustainability Leadership Summit: Strategies for Founders, CSOs, and Changemakers” during Climate Week NYC, in partnership with Nature’s Fynd, Applegate, King Arthur Baking, Certified Origins, and ButcherBox.

The invite-only event will gather sustainability leaders, food industry executives, and bold changemakers for a morning of food and dialogue around climate solutions across retail, food service, hospitality, and beyond.

“Building a more just and climate-resilient food system requires the collective effort of all of us,” says Suzanne McDowell, Vice President of Impact at King Arthur Baking Company. “As an Employee-Owned, Vermont Benefit Corporation and certified B Corp, King Arthur is committed to working alongside farmers, companies, advocates, and consumers to grow a movement rooted in shared learning and bold collaboration. The Sustainability Leadership Summit is a powerful moment to come together and accelerate that collective impact.”

“Applegate has long, proudly, been a sustainability leader. As a mission-driven brand, we rely on partnerships and cooperation to change the food system. This gathering of changemakers offers the opportunity to share stories and collaborate for the greater good,” says Carolyn Gahn, Applegate’s Senior Director of Mission and Advocacy.

“The future of food depends on bold collaboration across sectors. Food Tank’s Sustainability Leadership Summit provides a platform for founders, scientists, and changemakers to exchange ideas and challenge conventional thinking. At Nature’s Fynd, we believe smarter protein, grown through fermentation and discovered in Yellowstone’s extreme environments, can help feed the world with fewer resources. We hope attendees leave inspired to rethink how we nourish people and the planet,” says Thomas Jonas, Co-Founder and CEO of Nature’s Fynd.

The morning will focus on collaborative action, breaking down silos across sectors to accelerate scalable climate solutions in food production, distribution, and consumption.

“As someone who works at the intersection of food, health, and environmental impact, I know we can’t solve these complex challenges in a silo. At ButcherBox, we know no single company has all the answers, and we’ve seen firsthand how powerful collective action can be through our recent advocacy work. The Summit is a great opportunity to continue moving beyond individual sustainability efforts and toward the collaborative action that actually drives change,” says Kelly Hilovsky, Senior Director of Impact and Sustainability at ButcherBox.

Discussions will also highlight strategies for fostering long-term partnerships that drive systemic change in food and agricultural systems.

“I hope attendees leave with not just new insights, but new relationships, new opportunities, and a shared commitment to tackle the work together, whether regenerative agriculture, equitable food access, or climate resilience. The solutions for the future will only come when we stop competing on mission and start collaborating for impact,” says Hilovsky.

“Our hope is that every attendee leaves inspired to take measurable steps in their businesses—whether that’s adopting more responsible sourcing practices, supporting farmers, finding new ways to reduce their carbon footprint, or investing in social initiatives. Not individualism but true collective leadership is what will drive systemic change,” says Giovanni Quaratesi, Head of Corporate Global Affairs at Certified Origins.

Held in the Greene Space at WNYC-NPR Studios, the event will feature breakfast at 9am, followed by programming from 9:30am to 12pm, and lunch.

Confirmed speakers include: U.S. Congresswoman McClain Delaney; Marion Nestle, Professor Emerita at New York University; Sean Carlson, journalist and the host of WNYC’s All Things Considered weekday radio broadcast; Helena Bottemiller Evich, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Food Fix; Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer at Whole Foods Market; Stephanie Grotta, VP, Responsible Sourcing & Sustainable Capabilities, Target; Thomas Jonas, Co-founder and CEO of Nature’s Fynd; Carolyn Gahn, Senior Director, Mission & Advocacy, Applegate; Amy Keister, Global Director of Sustainability, Compass Group; Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President & Global Chief Impact Officer, IBM; Kelly Hilovsky, Head of Impact and Strategy, ButcherBox; and Giovanni Quaratesi, Head Of Corporate Global Affairs, Certified Origins.

“The Sustainability Leadership Summit” will also include a special performance from Jennafer Newberry, an American actor and singer best known as the standby for Glinda in the Broadway production of Wicked, having previously played the role full-time on the National Tour. She will be accompanied by Cullen Curth, a New York–based pianist and music director whose credits include the pre-Broadway production of The Karate Kid: The Musical and An Evening with Ben Platt at the Perelman Performing Arts Center.

Click here for Food Tank’s full lineup of events at Climate Week NYC 2025.