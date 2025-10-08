Join Food Tank

Books + Films

Book Excerpt: Changing Culture

Sam Kass

Sam Kass was senior policy adviser for nutrition policy in the Obama Administration and is currently an investor in several food technology start-ups. One of Michelle Obama's longest-serving advisers, Kass was the executive director of her Let's Move! initiative and helped create the first major vegetable garden at the White House since Eleanor Roosevelt's Victory Garden.

Previous Article
The Promise of Urban Agroecology to Enhance Food and Nutrition Security in the 21st Century
No Newer Articles
WebSidebar_Climate-Week-NYC_2025 (1)
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
October 2025
November 2025
No event found!
Load More
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!