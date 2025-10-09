Food Tank’s Fall Reads for Food, Farming, and Our Future

Food Tank is rounding up 26 titles that explore the intersection of food, farming, and cultural identity. From Sean Sherman’s new book on re-indigenizing our food systems to Marion Nestle’s guide on what to eat today, each entry offers insights to help us preserve land, farming practices, and our relationship to natural resources in a changing environment. The titles on this list are sure to inspire readers to plant and water seeds of change in their own communities

1. All Consuming: Why We Eat The Way We Eat Now by Ruby Tandoh

All Consuming is a cultural history of food, from the first television cooking show to the first TikTok food critic. Ruby Tandoh, author of Cook As You Are, explores the sociopolitical factors, such as social media and Michelin stars, that have reshaped our society’s culinary literacy. All Consuming takes a critical and curious look at the tastemakers that influence our consumption patterns and our relationship to food.

2. Agroecology in Practice by Jeffrey W. Bentley and Paul van Mele

Agroecology in Practice is a field guide for farmers, agriculture professionals, policymakers, and environmentalists. Researchers and agricultural scientists Jeffrey W. Bentley and Paul van Mele share tips, tools, and innovative examples from across the globe for implementing agroecological practices and regenerating farmland.

3. Barn Gothic: Three Generations and the Death of the Family Dairy Farm by Ryan Dennis

In Barn Gothic, third generation dairy farmer Ryan Dennis shares about growing up milking calves and watching his father and grandfather struggle to keep their dairy farm alive in a changing world. As corporate corruption rendered 40,000 dairy farms obsolete between 2003 and 2020, Dennis draws on personal narrative and poignant business insights in this story about fighting to preserve agricultural life.

4. Care and Feeding: A Memoir by Laurie Woolever

Care and Feeding is a behind the scenes look at the male-dominated field of restaurant work and food publications, told by Laurie Woolever’s wry candor. Woolever recounts the adventures and misadventures of being a woman in the food industry and in the world at large, reckoning with her own purpose-givers of care and feeding.

5. Dirtbag Billionaire: How Yvon Chouinard Built Patagonia, Made a Fortune, and Gave it All Away by David Gelles

New York Times reporter and bestselling author David Gelles tells the story of a “dirtbag” in the truest sense: a legendary rock climber who founded the global brand Patagonia, became a billionaire, and committed all profits back to environmental and climate resiliency efforts. Gelles recounts Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard’s story of building and managing the brand, diving into the contradictions of creating a mission-driven business in a capitalist society.

6. Dirty Kitchen: A Memoir of Food and Family by Jill Damatac

Jill Damatac writes a love letter to food as the ultimate comfort in her memoir Dirty Kitchen, a story about her life as an undocumented Filipino immigrant in America for twenty-two years. Damatac recalls cooking her way through her native Philippines, her time studying in the U.K., and her return to the United States with a new perspective and sense of self. Dirty Kitchen shows how food can be the answer to questions of identity, tradition, and belonging in spite of colonial trauma.

7. Food Fight: From Plunder and Profit to People and Planet by Stuart Gillespie

In Food Fight, Stuart Gillespie explains how the global food system has become the cause of severe public health and planetary crises. With careful analysis, Gillespie shows that colonialism and capitalism affect how and what we eat–and offers a hopeful look at the future of food justice and consumption.

8. Foreign Fruit: A Personal History of the Orange by Katie Goh

In Foreign Fruit, Katie Goh traces the history of the orange alongside her own heritage from east to west to east. In pursuit of investigating the orange, Goh describes growing up queer in a Chinese-Malaysian-Irish household and a homecoming to Malaysia, where she begins to unpeel the layers of her own identity and personhood as well.

9. Formulating Development: How Nestlé Shaped the Aid Industry by Lola Wilhelm

In Formulating Development, author Lola Wilhelm examines how large food corporations have shaped the global food aid industry. Drawing from Nestlé’s historical archives and the records of humanitarian aid agencies, Wilhelm considers the complicated relationships between the food industry’s biggest companies, human health, and agricultural advancement.

10. From Scratch: Adventures in Harvesting, Hunting, Fishing, and Foraging on a Fragile Planet by David Moscow and Jon Moscow

Creator and star of the show From Scratch, David Moscow, takes readers along for a culinary travelogue in his new book. Moscow explores the inside of food ecosystems in over 20 countries, as he talks to hunters, fishers, foragers and many more people along the food supply chain to investigate – sometimes literally – how the sausage is made. From Scratch will show just how interconnected the environment, culture, and community is through food.

11. Gathered: On Foraging, Feasting, and the Seasonal Life by Gabrielle Cerberville

In the upcoming illustrated field guide Gathered, Gabrielle Cerberville, known for her viral presence online as “The Chaotic Forager,” takes readers along on a foraging adventure that will teach them how to find, identify, harvest, and prepare wild food. Structured by seasonality, Gathered is a case for re-wilding our diets and learning to eat in accordance with the natural world.

12. Ginseng Roots: A Memoir by Craig Thompson

Craig Thompson follows up his 2003 autobiography Blankets with a new graphic memoir about growing up as a child laborer in the Wisconsin ginseng farming industry. In Ginseng Roots, Thompson chronicles the 300-year-old global ginseng trade and the individuals who make it up, from ancient Chinese ginseng hunters to migrant farmers in the American Midwest. Ginseng Roots is a reflection on a lost childhood, class divide, industrial agriculture, and finding a sense of home.

13. Mushroom Day: A Story of 24 Hours and 24 Fungal Lives by Alison Pouliot

In Mushroom Day, ecologist Alison Pouliot brings readers along for an hour in the life of 24 different fungi species. At dusk, the bioluminescent ghost fungus whispers the secrets of the dark forest, while at dawn the porcino mushrooms prepare for the Italian foragers’ arrival. Pouliot takes readers underground into the unique fungal world and their fascinating relationship to plants, lands, and people through vivid prose and evocative illustrations from artist Stuart Patience.

14. My (Half) Latinx Kitchen: An Unforgettable Multicultural Culinary Journey, Spice up Your Cooking Game by Kiera Wright-Ruiz

Part cookbook, part journey of self-discovery, My (Half) Latinx Kitchen is Kiera Wright-Ruiz’s celebration of the flavors that make up her identity. From South America to Asia to the United States, the recipes and heartfelt essays in this book represent the integration of traditions from a first generation voice.

15. Reaping What She Sows: How Women are Rebuilding a Broken Food System by Nancy Matsumoto

In Reaping What She Sows, James Beard Award winner Nancy Matsumoto poses the ultimate question “how should we eat?” in a time when grocery prices are high and supermarkets are short on products. The answer: relying on our own communities. Matsumoto highlights the women trailblazers who are saving and rebuilding local and regional food systems, from a Black women-led rice cooperative to indigenous kelp hatchery owners.

16. Recipes from the American South by Michael Twitty

From critically acclaimed chef, author, and cultural historian Michael Twitty comes the new cookbook, Recipes from the American South. Recipes will take readers from Louisiana to the Chesapeake Bay, highlighting more than 260 of the region’s most iconic dishes. Twitty lends his well-researched and lyrical storytelling to complementary essays that explore the cultural influences that impact Southern cuisine.

17. Saturdays at Harlem Grown: How One Big Idea Transformed a Neighborhood by Tony Hillery, illustrated by Jessie Hartland

Tony Hillery, founder and director of the nonprofit Harlem Grown, adds a new book to his nonfiction picture book series about the real-life urban garden in Harlem teaching children how to grow their own food. Saturdays at Harlem Grown tells the story of a teacher, a student, and the community they grew from their garden seeds.

18. Sea Change: Unlikely Allies and a Success Story of Oceanic Proportions by Amanda Leland and James Workman

Sea Change is a hopeful vote of confidence for revolutionizing the fishing industry. Amanda Leland and James Workman share the stories of the individuals fighting against overfishing and the quick band-aid fixes to the boom and bust fishing economy. And throughout the pages, they demonstrate that leaning on unlikely partnerships can lead to surprising and sustainable solutions.

19. Strong Roots: A Memoir of Food, Family, and Ukraine by Olia Hercules

From chef and and co-founder of the #CookforUkraine movement Oli Hercules comes a sweeping memoir of life, family, and food in Ukraine from Soviet rule to Russian invasion. Making it her mission to preserve family recipes and stories that connect her family to the land, Hercules’ memoir is a documentation and declaration of Ukrainian identity and resilience.

20. The Accidental Seed Heroes: Growing a Delicious Food Future for All of Us by Adam Alexander

The Accidental Seed Heroes celebrates the tiny seeds at the center of our worldwide food system, combining lessons on traditional seed varieties with new sustainable plant science. Building on his past book, The Seed Detective, Alexander argues that protecting traditional seeds goes hand in hand with creating innovative new produce that can feed humanity and protect the planet.

21. The Last Supper: How to Overcome the Coming Food Crisis by Sam Kass

Senior food policy advisor to the Obama administration Sam Kass shares what he has learned about investing in accessible and effective food policy in his new book The Last Supper. Kass breaks down how to maximize nutrition while minimizing environmental damage and protecting against climate change through updates in culture, legislation, business, and technology.

22. The Light Between Apple Trees: Rediscovering the Wild Through a Beloved American Fruit by Priyanka Kumar

The Light Between Apples gives a glimpse into the rich history of the 16,000 apple varieties that once existed in America – only one fifth of those now remain. Kumar traces the story of the apple from its roots in Kazakhstan to its home in Spanish orchards in the Southwest, and blends childhood memories with science to paint a vivid picture of how at its core, an apple can rewild our relationship with nature.

23. Turtle Island: Foods and Traditions of the Indigenous Peoples of North America by Sean Sherman (forthcoming November 2025)

Sean Sherman, also known as the Sioux-Chef, is a three-time James Beard Award winner and a leading figure in the Indigenous food movement. In his new book Turtle Island, Sherman curates more than 100 ancestral and modern recipes from Indigenous peoples across North America, as well as deep narrative histories of how Native food pathways can teach us to connect with our natural world.

24. What if Soil Microbes Mattered?: Our Health Depends on Them by Leo Horrigan

On behalf of the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, Leo Horrigan examines the potential for alternatives to conventional chemical farming. What if Soil Microbes Mattered? looks at how these organisms can restore the biodiversity of soil that has been damaged by chemical applications. Through this exploration, the book — available as a PDF — presents regenerative farming methods that pose the potential for rebuilding healthy soil to better nourish our land and ourselves.

25. What to Eat Now: The Indispensable Guide to Good Food, How to Find It, and Why It Matters by Marion Nestle (forthcoming November 2025)

Twenty years after her trailblazing What to Eat, Marion Nestle is asking the same question in a radically changed food environment in her new book. With over 30,000 products in a typical American supermarket and a rapidly changing news cycle, choosing what to eat can often be a daunting task. In What to Eat Now, Nestle cuts through the noise and establishes clear pathways for eating simply, sustainably, and ethically.

26. Will Work for Food: Labor across the Food Chain by Laura-Anne Minkoff-Zern and Teresa M. Mares

Will Work For Food is an argument for centering fair labor practices in popular discourse about sustainable food and agriculture systems. Authors Laura-Anne Minkoff-Zern and Teresa M. Mares combine thorough labor justice research and anecdotes from laborers across the food chain to outline action steps that can help us build systems that are better for workers and eaters alike.

