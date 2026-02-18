Award-Winning Film ‘Common Ground’ Returns in Free, Educational Format

The award-winning documentary Common Ground is now available in a free educational format, designed to bring regenerative agriculture into learning spaces. The film aims to elevate soil health in food and climate conversations.

Directed by Josh and Rebecca Tickell, Common Ground, a sequel to Kiss the Ground, centers farmers, ranchers, and advocates using regenerative practices to build resilience in the face of climate and market pressures. The documentary examines the consequences of industrial agriculture and follows producers who are implementing regenerative alternatives on the ground.

Through farmer-led storytelling, the film explores how soil health, land stewardship, and diversified farming practices can restore ecosystems and strengthen farm livelihoods. Ryland Engelhart, Executive Director of Kiss the Ground, tells Food Tank the film has resonated widely. It has “inspired a new generation of wellness moms, environmentalists, farmers, and food lovers to understand the critical role soil health and regenerative agriculture play in our future,” he says.

To expand access to these ideas, Big Picture Ranch, an organic farm and film studio founded by Josh and Rebecca Tickell, produced Common Ground: Redux, a 45-minute, free version edited specifically for use in educational settings. The abbreviated film distills the documentary’s core themes into clear, actionable takeaways for students, educators, farmers, and communities. Engelhart says Big Picture Ranch released this version with the belief that “essential education–especially for students, farmers, and grassroots changemakers–should never sit behind a paywall.”

Common Ground: Redux builds on the widespread reach of Kiss the Ground For Schools, which has been viewed in more than 60,000 schools worldwide and incorporated into curricula ranging from environmental science to social studies. Like its predecessor, Common Ground: Redux is meant to serve as an entry point into essential conversations about the future of food, and the regenerative practices already in use across diverse landscapes and production systems.

Viewers will hear from farmers, ranchers, and advocates who have committed their lives to these practices. Featured voices include Gabe Brown, Rick Clark, Leah Penniman, Kelsey Ducheneaux, Jonathan Lundgren, Ray Archuleta, Brandon Bock, Glenn Elzinga, and Roy Thompson. Their collective experiences help to illustrate both the opportunity and complexity of transitioning to regenerative food systems.

“It shares inspiring, real-world stories of American farmers and ranchers who are finding both ecological and economic success through regenerative agriculture,” Engelhart shares, “proving that healing the land and feeding communities can go hand in hand.”

“Common Ground: Redux” can be accessed online by clicking HERE.

Photo courtesy of Common Ground