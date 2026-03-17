Join Food Tank

Agriculture

Integrating Data and Climate Adaptation Strategies for South Asia

Anna Poe

Anna Poe is a Research, Advocacy, and Writing intern at Food Tank. She earned a BA in International Relations and Citizenship and Civic Engagement from Syracuse University, where she developed a passion for building agricultural systems that benefit both people and the planet. She has worked with local and international organizations on agricultural development and education programs, and served as a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant in Spain. Anna enjoys growing fresh food and spending time outdoors.

Previous Article
A Volunteer-Powered Solution to Food Insecurity in Virginia
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
April 2026
May 2026
June 2026
No event found!