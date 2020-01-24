Family Farming

A Grandson Continues the Family Legacy at Palmquist Farms

Austin Palmquist discusses his role as a young farmer with Niman Ranch and motivation for sustainably raising 400 hogs annually in this week’s Farmer Friday feature.
Mariah Amter

Mariah Amter is a Research and Communications Intern with Food Tank. She holds a BA in Anthropology with a minor in Education from University of California Santa Cruz. Mariah is an AmeriCorps alumni and completed her fellowship as an outdoor educator at a high school garden and arboretum. She enjoys working with students of all ages and encouraging the development of food literacy, farm-to-school networks, and sustainable food access.

