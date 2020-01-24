Agriculture

We Must Listen to Indigenous Communities: Food Tank in Arizona

Katherine Walla

Katherine Walla is Food Tank’s Newsdesk Coordinator and Intern Supervisor. She graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service studying food justice and global hunger. Katherine has worked with nonprofit institutions and student organizations related to international affairs and social justice, and is also a neighborhood bartender!

Previous Article
A Grandson Continues the Family Legacy at Palmquist Farms
No Newer Articles

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

ft_membership