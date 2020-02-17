Family Farming

How an Iowa Family Shares its Well-Honed Organic Farming Practices

Lisa Waterman Gray

Previously a restaurant cook, baker, and catering and cooking school assistant, Lisa Waterman Gray has written food-focused stories for dozens of print and online publications – from USA Today/10Best and the Kansas City Star, to offbeattravel.com, Midwest Living and Edible Santa Fe. In 2011, W.W. Norton published her travel book – An Explorer’s Guide: Kansas, which included hundreds of restaurant profiles. Contact Lisa at www.lisawatermangray.com, or lwatermangray@gmail.com.

Previous Article
What the Wine Industry Doesn’t Want You To Know, with Todd White
No Newer Articles
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

ft_membership