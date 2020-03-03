Op-Ed

Opinion | Ditch the Lawn, Save the Wild Bees

Deborah Hill

Deborah Hill works for the World Food Policy Center at Duke University and produces The Leading Voices in Food podcast series. She is an advocate for social justice, and environmental sustainability in the food system.

Previous Article
Opinion | The Last Crop Before the Desert
No Newer Articles
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

ft_membership