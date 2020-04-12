COVID-19 News From Food Tank

COVID-19

Kathleen Finlay Discusses Regional Farming, COVID-19

Kathleen Finlay
Rob Pera

Rob Pera is a freelance audio producer in Los Angeles, CA who specializes in podcasts. He works with clients of all sizes, from networks and corporations to individuals with a podcast shaped twinkle in their eye. Robert believes that healthy, delicious food can be affordable and accessible. More information is available at robpera.com.

Previous Article
Jim Perdue, Tom McDougall Talk Supply Chain, COVID-19
Next Article
New Entrepreneurship Initiative Helps Empower Women Farmers in the Philippines
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: