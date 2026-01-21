Join Food Tank

Agriculture

Bridging Criminal Justice and Food Justice at ALMA Backyard Farms

Anthony Nicome

Anthony Nicome is a researcher, writer, and public health professional whose work bridges food systems, environmental justice, and health equity. He holds a BS in Geography from Texas Christian University, an MHS from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and an MPH from the Yale School of Public Health. His career spans roles across nonprofit organizations and government agencies at the local, state, and federal levels, with a focus on community-driven solutions to climate and environmental challenges. He is an Environmental Justice Fellow at the AAMC Center for Health Justice and a strategic partner of the National Academy of Medicine’s Climate Communities Network, where he works alongside frontline communities to address climate-related inequities and advance place-based solutions. Through both research and advocacy, Anthony is committed to building healthier, more resilient communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. His writing has appeared in outlets such as Civil Eats, Food Tank, AAMCNews and The Washington Post.

Previous Article
Food Tank’s Weekly News Roundup: Soaring Ocean Temperatures, U.S. Retreat from Global Organizations, and 1,000 Days of Conflict in Sudan
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
No event found!
Load More
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!