COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Innovation for Sustainability

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Releases New Tool to Measure Businesses’ Circularity

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation releases new, free tool for businesses to measure circularity. Circulytics provides an assessment, metrics for comparison, and suggestions for growth
Katie Howell

Katie is a Food Tank intern and a candidate for a Masters in Public Policy at the George Washington University. She is focusing her degree on social policy to further pursue an interest in the role of government and policy to address food insecurity. Additionally, she has joined the Executive Board as President of The Store, the university’s food pantry. Katie has previously worked with farmers markets to address food access issues in D.C and explored inequalities in the food system in her undergraduate research.

Previous Article
Garry Michael Talks Fresh Food Delivery, COVID-19
Next Article
COVID-19 Stimulus: Bailout for corporate agribusiness or a lifeline for our food system?
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: