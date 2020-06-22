Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Olivier De Schutter, former UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food and current Co-Chair for the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems. They discuss the European Union’s new Farm to Fork Strategy and how democracy and diversity can bring more equity to food policy reform.

