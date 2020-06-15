Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” the founder of Future Food Institute Sara Roversi talks about the Future Food Institute’s usage of technology and research to create a sustainable agri-food system. She also provides advice for how students and teachers can take advantage of the recent online learning platform.

