COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Climate Change

Australian Brewery Incorporates Algae into Beer Production

Algae is reducing an Australian brewery's beer production emissions.
Josh Bonifield

Josh Bonifield is a Research and Communications Intern with FoodTank. He recently graduated from Loyola University Chicago with an Environmental Science degree. Josh is continuing his education at Johns Hopkins University pursuing a Masters degree in Geographic Information Systems. His specific interests revolve around Southeast Asia, international agriculture development, and agriculture technology.

Previous Article
New on the Podcast: Amy Senter on Leading Corporate Sustainability Strategy and Karen Lehman on Effective Ways to Fund Local Food Systems
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: