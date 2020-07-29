Food Tank Memberships

Food Security

Family Meal Sacramento, Keeping Families Fed and Chefs In Business

Family Meal Sacramento continues serving families and employing chefs during COVID-19
Jason Flatt

Jason (he/him) is a Food Tank intern and a recent AmeriCorps-turned-employee at a food systems nonprofit in New Jersey. He focused on government food assistance programs during his Master of Public Administration, but now, he is more engrossed in how communities across the U.S. can revolutionize their whole food systems. While his most recent endeavors include implementing food recovery programs in New Jersey public schools, he is generally just passionate about how we can make food more accessible, affordable, democratic, and culturally appropriate for everybody.

Previous Article
New FEED Act to Address Food Insecurity With Help From Restaurants
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: