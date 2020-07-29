IFPRI Publishes Book Addressing COVID-19 and Global Food Security

The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) is publishing a new e-book to address the threats that COVID-19 poses to global food security.

The book COVID-19 and Global Food Security provides a comprehensive overview of the impacts of COVID-19 on the food system and policy responses. It covers how the pandemic affects global poverty, food security, gender, and employment.

“The coronavirus pandemic has sparked not only a health crisis but also an economic crisis, which together pose a serious threat to food security, particularly in poorer countries,” according to IFPRI.

The book is based on a series of blog posts that IFPRI started in the early months of the pandemic. The posts, written by researchers and guest bloggers, analyze changes in food and nutrition security throughout the world. Together, they provide a comprehensive picture of the global impacts of the pandemic, according to the book’s preface.

IFPRI will hold a live book launch on August 4 at 9:30 a.m. EDT and presenters will answer questions and share information about how to use the lessons learned to prepare for the impact of future pandemics.

