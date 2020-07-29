Food Tank Memberships

IFPRI Publishes Book Addressing COVID-19 and Global Food Security

Keaton Smith

Keaton Smith is a rising Senior at Middlebury College, studying Philosophy. She’s interested in asking and discussing questions about life—especially environmental ethics. When she isn’t reading or writing, she enjoys hiking in Northern Michigan, skiing in Vermont, or cooking a meal with friends and family.

COVID-19 News From Food Tank

