COVID-19 News From Food Tank

School Food

FoodCorps Members Keep Students Learning About Food

FoodCorps service members continue to serve students as they conduct food and nutrition education online and assist with emergency school meals
Jason Flatt

Jason (he/him) is a Food Tank intern and a recent AmeriCorps-turned-employee at a food systems nonprofit in New Jersey. He focused on government food assistance programs during his Master of Public Administration, but now, he is more engrossed in how communities across the U.S. can revolutionize their whole food systems. While his most recent endeavors include implementing food recovery programs in New Jersey public schools, he is generally just passionate about how we can make food more accessible, affordable, democratic, and culturally appropriate for everybody.

