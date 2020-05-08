COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Food Security

Feeding America’s Kids During COVID-19

Faced with nation-wide closures in response to COVID-19, school authorities and partners are stepping up to feed the 30 million children that depend on school food service each day.
Francesca DiGiorgio

Francesca is a Research and Communications Intern with Food Tank. She has also been conducting outreach for a citywide composting initiative on behalf of the Bureau of Recycling and Sustainability in New York City. Francesca’s experiences working in the food access and sustainable agriculture industries have informed her decision to pursue a Masters in Public Health at Cornell University in Fall 2020. She plans to focus her studies on food security and farmland conservation planning and policy. In her free time, Francesca enjoys hiking, watercolor painting, and visiting the llama farm outside her hometown in Upstate New York.

