Food Tank Memberships

Innovation for Sustainability

New on the Podcast: Barton Seaver on Sustainable Seafood and Dennis Bagneris on Liberty’s Kitchen in New Orleans, LA

Rob Pera

Rob Pera is a freelance audio producer in Los Angeles, CA who specializes in podcasts. He works with clients of all sizes, from networks and corporations to individuals with a podcast shaped twinkle in their eye. Robert believes that healthy, delicious food can be affordable and accessible. More information is available at robpera.com.

Previous Article
15 Inspiring Quotes and Questions to Guide the Food System Forward 
Next Article
New England Lobster Fisheries Dip into Aquaculture
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: