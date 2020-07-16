New on the Podcast: Barton Seaver on Sustainable Seafood and Dennis Bagneris on Liberty’s Kitchen in New Orleans, LA

Blurb: Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Barton Seaver, a chef, author, educator, and leading expert on seafood literacy and sustainable seafood. Then she talks with Dennis Bagneris, CEO of Liberty’s Kitchen in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dani and Barton discuss seafood literacy and what chefs and consumers should know about the differences between types of seafood, how to prepare and serve them, and humans’ relationships to seafoods’ environments.

Then, Dani and Dennis discuss how Liberty’s Kitchen’s youth training program changes the lives of young people. They also talk about food justice in New Orleans and how Liberty’s Kitchen supports its participants beyond graduation.

