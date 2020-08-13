Food Tank Memberships

Social Entrepreneurs

New Orleans Healthy Snack Company Hopes to Make a Change

Brass Roots is a New Orleans-based healthy snack company that has both local and international social impact initiatives.
Maya Osman-Krinsky

Maya Osman-Krinsky (they/them/theirs) is a native New Yorker currently pursuing their B.A. in Linguistics and Global Studies at the University of Chicago. Maya is focusing their degree on the role of language in healthcare, and they plan to expand their passion for global public health into the realm of food justice. Maya is an active home cook and enthusiastic eater and hopes to use their love for food to further the conversation about what an equitable and sustainable food future could look like.

Previous Article
Black-owned Alternative Community Market Wins Build Your Legacy Contest
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: