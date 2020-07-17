New on the Podcast: Dr. William Dietz on the Epidemic of Obesity, Venkatesh Mannar on the 2020 Global Nutrition Report



Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Dr. William Dietz, one of the world’s leading experts on obesity. They discuss why effectively tackling obesity is taking so long and what we can do to slow the obesity epidemic. Later, Dani interviews Venkatesh Mannar, chemical engineer and pioneering food technologist. They discuss the recently released 2020 Global Nutrition Report and nutritional inequities in our global food systems.

