Food Tank Memberships

Agriculture

Herbicide Dicamba Banned by U.S. Court of Appeals

Jennifer Rhodes

Jennie is a Food Tank intern and a rising senior at Dartmouth College, studying Environmental Policy. Previously, she worked for Senator Kamala Harris, as a Field Team intern, focusing on Environmental and Health Policy consulting. She is particularly interested in sustainable food systems and waste reduction. In her free time, she enjoys baking and listening to Taylor Swift songs

Previous Article
New Study Highlights Natural Disaster's Impact on Global Agriculture Network
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: