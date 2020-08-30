Food Tank Memberships

Crops and Commodities

New Study Highlights Natural Disaster’s Impact on Global Agriculture Network

A Columbia University study models the impact of a climatic natural disaster, comparable to the U.S. Dust Bowl
Josh Bonifield

Josh Bonifield is a Research and Communications Intern with FoodTank. He recently graduated from Loyola University Chicago with an Environmental Science degree. While working as a GIS Technician, Josh is continuing his education at Johns Hopkins University pursuing a Masters degree in Geographic Information Systems. His specific interests revolve around Southeast Asia, international agriculture development, and agriculture technology.

Previous Article
Climate Change Threatens American Workers’ Health, Report Says
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: