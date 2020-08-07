Food Tank Memberships

U.S. Fishers Urge Congress to Aid Small Operations Affected by COVID-19

A coalition of over 200 U.S. fishers and seafood industry groups is working to increase federal aid for fishing operations impacted by COVID-19.
