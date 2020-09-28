Food Tank Memberships

Food Tank

After a Sharp Increase, the Rate of Food Waste May Be Slowing

Food Waste is a Solvable Issue
Elena Seeley

Elena Seeley is Food Tank’s Content Coordinator. She earned a BA in Biology from Grinnell College and an MA in Food Studies from New York University, where she focused on food policy and food-based social movements. Elena has worked with food justice nonprofit organizations, including WhyHunger and The People’s Seed, and is passionate about promoting stories to help build a more equitable and sustainable food system.

Previous Article
International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste Highlights Need for Global Food System Reform
Next Article
Hawaii Nonprofit Distributes Valuable Food Aid Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
ft_membership
Food Tank Summits - World Food Day 2020
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: