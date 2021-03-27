Stop Food Waste 2021 Virtual Event 3

Sustainable Agriculture

Coastal Roots Farm Educates Community through New Mini-Film

Coastal Roots Farm’s new docu-film shows how the farm uses holistic, organic farming rooted in Jewish values to provide for the community and connect with the earth.
Madison Morse

Madison is a Research and Communications intern at Food Tank and recent graduate of the University of Florida. She holds an MA in Economics and a BA in both Economics and International Studies, where she focussed on International Development. She has worked with both the International Rescue Committee and the American Red Cross, focussing on community development. Her passion is in agricultural economics and its application in creating food security programs for the global community.

