Stop Food Waste 2021 Virtual Event 3

Hunger

Poetry X Hunger Initiative Brings Art to Anti-Hunger Fight

Katelyn Bredsnajder

Katelyn Bredsnajder is a freelance researcher and communicator passionate about food justice and climate science. She graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a B.A. in International Affairs and a minor in Spanish. She joins Food Tank from World Resources Institute in Washington, D.C. where she worked on the communications team. Katelyn is now based in Denver, Colorado.

Previous Article
Advocating for Family Farmers: "Spend Just One Day with Me on the Farm"
No Newer Articles
stop-food-waste-event
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform
UN Event Series

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: