We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Food Access

The Global Food Donation Atlas Tackles Food Waste Policy

Eve Gleeson

Raised in Ohio but currently based in the UK, Eve Gleeson is a research and writing fellow at Food Tank. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Emory University and a Master’s degree in International Relations from King’s College London, and is passionate about building a resilient, equitable, and sustainable food system. You can find her spreading knowledge and resources about sustainable food on Instagram at @nourishingus and on Twitter at @evegleeson_.

Previous Article
How a Small California Farm and Tribal Nation are Working Together to Become Part of the Solution to Climate Change
No Newer Articles
Food Tank Live Tour 2021
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: