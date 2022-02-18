Join Food Tank in Austin at #FutureFoodSXSW. 8 Days. 100 Speakers.

Join SXSW, Huston-Tillotson University, Food Tank, The James Beard Foundation, Little Herds, The Cook’s Nook, and more for an unforgettable series of activations, discussions, and interactive experiences all curated around building more sustainable food systems.

All events are free and open to the public with registration, both in-person in Austin, and virtually through our livestream. Hurry, space for all events is extremely limited! Register now HERE.

Schedule of Events (More Events Will Be Added):

March 11, 2022

Huston-Tillotson University, Food Tank, SXSW and Friends present…

Just Food: Community, Culture, and Economy

Location: Huston-Tillotson University @ 2:30-5PM CST (King-Seabrook Chapel @ 900 Chicon St, Austin, TX 78702)

Confirmed speakers include (in alphabetical order): Greg Asbed, Coalition of Immokalee Workers; Sue Beckwith, Texas Center for Local Food; Joi Chevalier, Cook’s Nook; Cortlin Harrison, Starbucks Workers United; Magaly Licolli, Venceremos; Adrian Lipscombe, 40 Acres and a Mule, Uptown Cafe and Bakery; Riana Lynn, Journey Foods; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; Jose Oliva, HEAL Food Alliance; Raj Patel, University of Texas; Tom Philpott, Mother Jones; Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, Huston-Tillotson University; Alex Racelis, UTRGV; A-dae Romero-Briones, First Nations Development Institute; Errol Schweizer, Journalist; Toni Tipton-Martin; and more.

March 12, 2022

SXSW, Little Herds, Cook’s Nook, Food Tank, The James Beard Foundation and Friends present…

The Future of Food @ SXSW, Day 1. 9:00AM- 7:00PM CST

Featuring the Conference on Food Resilience, Access and Equity (CFRAE). 1:00PM-5:00PM. More details HERE.

Location: SXSW Center (1400 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701).

Some of the confirmed speakers throughout the day (both events) include (in alphabetical order): Andrea Abel, Farmshare Austin; Robert Nathan Allan, Little Herds; Lisa Barden, Keep Austin Fed; Carissa Campeotto, Trendi; Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, We Don’t Have Time US; Joi Chevalier, The Cook’s Nook; Julia Collins, Planet FWD; Jasmine Crowe, Goodr Co; Ashton Cumberbatch, Equidad ATX; Phyllis Everette, Saffron Women’s Trust; Jennifer A. Gregg, Vital Farms; Adrian Grenier, Goodwill Ambassador for UNEP North America; Arlan Hamilton, HireRunner; Kacey Hansen, UT-Dell Medical Center; Adrian Lipscombe, 40 Acres Project; Dr. Karen Magid, Huston-Tillotson University; Dr. Rosamaria Murillo, El Buen Samaritano; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; Denise Osterhues, The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation; Michelle Ruiz, Hyfé Foods; Maricel Saenz, Compound Foods; Sarah Schlafly, Mighty Cricket; Perteet Spencer, Ayo Foods; Jane Taylor, Green Thumb Farming; Kate Taylor, Center for Survivors of Torture; Karen Washington, Rise & Root Farm; Chef Joseph Yoon, Brooklyn Bugs, and more to be announced!

All completely FREE to attend.

March 14 and 15, 2022

Food Tank, SXSW, Huston-Tillotson University and Driscoll’s present…

March 14 @ 2:30PM. Gather. Including interactive live conversation with A-dae Romero-Briones of the First Nations Development Institute and Sanjay Rawal, Award-Winning Director of “Gather.” Moderated by Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank. More details HERE.

March 14 @ 5:30PM. Man in the Field. Including interactive live conversation with director Patrick Trefz and Danielle Nierenberg. More details HERE.

March 15 @ 2:30PM. The Ants and the Grasshopper. Including interactive live conversation with Raj Patel, University of Texas and Dr. Karen Magid, Huston-Tillotson University. More details HERE.

March 15 @ 5:30PM. The Last Harvest. Including interactive live conversation with Soren Bjorn, President, Driscoll’s of the Americas and Danielle Nierenberg. More details HERE.

Join us! Delicious snacks. Post watch party panels with film creators. Advance registration required. All events free. Hosted at Huston-Tillotson University.

March 17, 2022

SnackFutures, Mondelēz International’s innovation and venture hub, and Food Tank present…

A Celebration of Mission-Driven Startups

Location: Emmer & Rye @ 6:00PM CST (SkyHouse, 51 Rainey St UNIT 110, Austin, TX 78701).

Delicious Food, Drinks, Entertainment, and Inspiring Surprise Guests. Pre-registration or SXSW badge required.

March 18, 2022

SXSW, Little Herds, Cook’s Nook, Food Tank, and Friends present…

The Future of Food @ SXSW Day 2

Location: SXSW Center @ 9AM-7PM CST (1400 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701).

Some of the confirmed speakers include (in alphabetical order): Vishaal Bhuyan, Aanika Biosciences; Ezekiel Brooks, US Hunger; Anne Carlson, Jiminy’s; Chris Carr, Black Land Ownership; Alexina Cather, James Beard Foundation; Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, We Don’t Have Time US; Joi Chevalier, The Cook’s Nook; Winston Chiu, Feed Forward ; Wesley Cooper, Neo Bites; Jenet DeCosta, Driscoll’s; Christina Dorr Drake, Willa’s Oat Milk; Lejjy Gafour, CULT Food Sciences; Seth Grae, Lightbridge; Shayna Harris, Supply Change Capital; Jim Hightower, Author, Commentator and Activist; Justin Kamine, Do Good Foods; Liz Koutso, EnviroFlight; Emily Ma, Food for Good at Google; Shakara Maggitt, Texas State University; Thomas McQuillan, Baldor Specialty Foods; Yoni Medhin, Grain4Grain; Danielle Nierenberg, Food Tank; Lorey Nunez, JPMorgan Chase; Sunny Parr, The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation; Jacob Pechenik, Lettuce Grow and The Farm Project; Amanda Rohlich, City of Austin; Dr. Natalie Rubio, Tufts; Elisa Sepulveda, MATH Venture Partners; Chloe Sorvino, Forbes; Brigette Wolf, SnackFutures; Bri Warner, Atlantic Sea Farms; Rick Whitted, US Hunger; Chef Andrew Zimmern; and more to be announced!

