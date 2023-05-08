Join Food Tank

Agriculture

Without Farmers at the Center, Regenerative Agriculture Will Be a Slogan Not a Solution

Sara Farley

Sara Farley is Vice President, Global Food Portfolio at the Rockefeller Foundation.

Previous Article
The Forum for Farmers and Food Security Is Literally Investing in the Future of Food Producers
Next Article
New Report from Chicago Council and Rockefeller Foundation Charts Path to Zero Hunger in an Equitable World Amid Global Crises
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!