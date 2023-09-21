Raising the Ambition on Food Systems Transformation

As world leaders from the public and private sectors gathered in New York City for the SDG Summit and the U.N. General Assembly, the Global Alliance for the Future of Food, The Rockefeller Foundation, and WWF, in collaboration with media partner Food Tank, hosted Pre-COP Food Day @ UNGA. During the event, food systems leaders gathered to raise the ambition on food systems transformation by amplifying and accelerating implementation across all levels.

Below, find a few takeaways from some of the day’s incredible speakers along with a replay of the full program. And check out the final agenda for the day HERE.

“We’ve turned a page on climate denial. Now we must be careful not to submit to climate doomism and climate dithering.” —Anna Lappé, Executive Director, Global Alliance of the Future of Food

“There is no one-size-fits-all solution for food system transformation.” —João Campari, Global Leader, Food Practice, WWF.

“I heard a vision of the future where food is a solution to the climate crisis, where food enables us to create an equitable, regenerative, and nourishing future for our children.” —Roy Steiner, Senior Vice President, Food Initiative, The Rockefeller Foundation.

“We have a responsibility to provide tools to the world but also to listen. There are Indigenous practices around the world that should inform how we do agriculture here in the U.S.” —U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack

“We need to roll up our sleeves and get radical about collaboration.” —Sara Farley, Vice President, Global Food Portfolio, Food Initiative, The Rockefeller Foundation

