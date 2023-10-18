Black Farmers and Urban Gardeners (BUGs) National Conference Comes to Philadelphia

The Black Farmers and Urban Gardeners (BUGs) is holding their annual national conference in Philadelphia from October 21-22. During the event, they plan to connect, collaborate, and delve into the world of Black agriculture and food systems.

BUGs has hosted their national Conference—the largest of its kind dedicated to Black agriculture—since 2010, but this is the first time the organizers are bringing the event to Philadelphia. They hope the conference will offer an opportunity to explore the history of Philadelphia’s urban agriculture community.

“Philadelphia has such a deep-rooted agricultural history. It was an honor to work alongside local urban farmers here in Philadelphia to help bring the BUGS conference to the city of brotherly love,” says Karen Washington, Co-Founder of the BUGs National Conference. “We look forward to paying homage to the city’s rich agricultural past and helping to sow the seeds for a more just and equitable urban farming future.”

The Conference will provide engaging and informative sessions including keynote speeches by renowned speakers, urban farm tours, social events, and over 50 workshops covering a diverse range of topics such as soil health, financial literacy, intro to hydroponics, and more.

Ash Richards, Director of Urban Agriculture for the City of Philadelphia, says, “There is a deep gratitude for the space that the BUGS Conference provides to gather folks together who believe in growing food and land stewardship as essential components to community cohesion and resilience.”

And Regina Ginyard, Co-Founder of the BUGs National Conference, expresses her excitement, saying, “We look forward to showcasing Philadelphia’s urban farming movement and celebrating the profound influence of Philadelphia’s Black agrarian culture and leadership.”

For more details about the event and to purchase tickets, click HERE.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Massimo Catarinella, Wikimedia Commons