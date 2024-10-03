Creating a Ripple Effect: Pushing Brands and Retailers Toward Sustainability

By implementing higher standards for food products, retailers can help drive change at scale in the food industry, says Jason Buechel, CEO of Whole Foods Market.

Whole Foods Market has taken steps toward a more regenerative food system by setting standards around animal welfare, antibiotics use, seafood sourcing, and organic products. They have also banned more than 300 ingredients, including common food additives, that won’t be found on their shelves

Buechel believes that brands’ adherence to these standards will not only help shoppers at Whole Foods access better-quality products. They will also push other companies to improve their own efforts around sustainability. “Our goal is not just to make these [better] products available at Whole Foods Market, but to drive change in the broader industry,” he says. The intent is “to have a ripple effect.”

To get onto the shelves of Whole Foods and similar retailers, brands need a compelling story that can communicate the mission of the business clearly and efficiently, Buechel says. Being able to make the case for a product and explain to eaters why it’s more sustainable or a healthier alternative is key.

But the sustainability narrative doesn’t mean that a product is “actually going to get picked up,” explains Buechel. At the end of the day “you have to have a great product.”

And just as Buechel hopes that brands can push one another to do better, he encourages supermarkets around the country to learn from Whole Foods. Rather than viewing their standards as something that gives the chain a competitive edge, he wants to see other retailers use the chain’s model as a guide.

“We’re happy to share ideas in this space,” Buechel says. “We want everyone to be able to raise to a higher standard because that ultimately is going to allow us to deliver on our higher purpose.”

Listen to the full conversation on Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg to hear more about how mission-driven food brands can differentiate themselves in the market, how these companies can navigate an acquisition while holding onto their values, and the power of collaboration in the private sector.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Rose for Food Tank