Op-Ed | Why the Future of Food Must Include Seafood

When people talk about “the future of food,” they usually imagine alternative proteins, plant-based diets, and lab-grown meat. These conversations dominate global food security summits, climate convenings, and investments. But here’s what’s missing: seafood. Despite being one of the most nutrient-dense, climate-friendly, and scalable food sources, seafood is often left out of the planning discussions for how we will feed a growing global population. That omission is not just a blind spot but a major risk to human health, planetary health, and food security.

There are several reasons seafood is often overlooked. First, there’s an awareness gap: unlike commodities like corn, soy, beef, pork, or chicken, seafood comes in thousands of species, harvested wild or farmed in ecosystems across the globe. Seafood is the last category of commercially available food where half of the source comes from the wild. Most foods we eat today are farmed. Policymakers and investors may see this diversity as too complex to package into a single solution.

Second, misperceptions linger. Concerns about mercury, overfishing, and bycatch often overshadow the fact that 80-90 percent of grocery retailers in the United States already have sustainable seafood policies in place, and that aquaculture is now the fastest-growing food production sector worldwide. Meanwhile, strong scientific evidence shows that the health benefits of eating seafood far outweigh potential risks. A recent landmark commentary published in Neurotoxicology by an international panel of leading scientists outline how current fish consumption advice may limit children’s full neurodevelopmental potential.

Third, there’s the issue of policy fragmentation. Land-based agriculture is mostly consolidated and represented by strong federal programs, while seafood sits at the intersection of agriculture, commerce, risk management, and natural resources agencies. With no single champion, seafood gets sidelined in high-level food systems discussions.

Leaving seafood out of the future of food equation is a mistake. For one, seafood provides a nutritional profile unmatched by land-based proteins. Fish and shellfish are the richest dietary sources of omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA. These key nutrients are essential for brain development, heart health, and mental wellness. Mothers who eat seafood during pregnancy have babies with higher IQ. Adequate omega-3 intake reduces preterm birth risk by two-thirds and lowers cardiovascular disease risk by up to 50 percent.

Seafood is also a climate-smart food. Many seafood species have a fraction of the carbon footprint of land-based protein. Shellfish like mussels and oysters help clean the water where they grow, providing ecosystem services while feeding people. As the world seeks lower-carbon diets, seafood should be a go-to solution.

And from a food security perspective, the ocean is a vast, underutilized resource. The Blue Food Assessment, a global scientific collaboration, has shown that sustainable expansion of aquatic foods could significantly improve nutrition security without overshooting environmental boundaries. In a world expected to reach nearly 10 billion people by 2050, we cannot afford to leave this potential food solution untapped.

So how do we make sure seafood gets a seat at the table in future food systems planning? A few clear steps can help:

We need to integrate seafood into national dietary guidelines and public health campaigns. The U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend eating seafood twice a week, yet 90 percent of Americans fall short. Emphasize public health messaging, available on Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s website, including seafood’s role in preventing chronic disease and supporting cognitive development.

It is necessary to ensure seafood is part of global food security convenings. When governments, philanthropies, investors, and NGOs gather to talk about the “future of food,” seafood must be on the agenda. Seafood and blue food should not be an afterthought; they should be front and center.

In addition, we to build a bridge of understanding between agriculture, fisheries, and aquaculture. Develop shared language and principles for producing food on land and water sustainably in food systems planning. Some early promising work in this arena has begun at Walton Family Foundation.

The government needs to in seafood infrastructure. Building stronger domestic supply chains, both wild-capture and aquaculture, will reduce reliance on imports, create jobs, and strengthen food systems resilience.

And we need to correct the narrative on sustainability and safety. Policymakers and the public need to understand that most seafood available today in the U.S. is responsibly managed and safe to eat, and that great progress has been made in the last 20 years and continues rapidly in improving practices.

The truth is simple—what we eat matters for our health, our economy, and our planet. Seafood is not just another food group; it is an essential pillar of a resilient food system. Excluding seafood from discussions about the future of food is not only shortsighted, but also dangerous.

As leaders debate how to nourish billions more people in a warming world, they must recognize seafood’s unique role in delivering nutrition, supporting livelihoods, and protecting ecosystems.

If we want healthier children, stronger communities, and a food system that can stand the test of time, it’s time to bring seafood fully into food systems conversations.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Snehal Krishna