Food Tank Memberships

Policy and Organizing

Student Activists Lead Grassroots Movement to Ban Synthetic Herbicides

Founded by undergraduates at UC Berkeley, Herbicide-Free Campus works to eliminate synthetic herbicides from schools across America.
Francesca DiGiorgio

Francesca is a Research and Communications Intern with Food Tank. She is also a first-year Masters in Public Health candidate at Cornell University, where her degree focuses on food systems and their interactions with human, animal and environmental health. Francesca particularly enjoys working with farmers and sharing their stories with the public. In her free time, she can be found hiking, watercolor painting, convincing people to compost, and visiting the llama farm outside her hometown in Upstate New York.

Previous Article
Niman Ranch Event Highlights Resilience vs. Efficiency in the Food System
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: