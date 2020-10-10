Food Tank Memberships

Education

New Lesson Plans Aim to Find Solutions to Hunger

KIDS and iEARN are bringing new lesson plans about world hunger to teachers and students around the world.
Maya Osman-Krinsky

Maya Osman-Krinsky (they/them/theirs) is a native New Yorker currently pursuing their B.A. in Linguistics and Global Studies at the University of Chicago. Maya is focusing their degree on the role of language in healthcare, and they plan to expand their passion for global public health into the realm of food justice. Maya is an active home cook and enthusiastic eater and hopes to use their love for food to further the conversation about what an equitable and sustainable food future could look like.

