Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

Indigenous Knowledge

A Recipe for a Family Gathering Courtesy of The Sioux Chef

A Recipe for a Family Gathering Courtesy of The Sioux Chef
Ashia Aubourg

Ashia Aubourg is Food Tank’s Food Justice Fellow. She earned a BS & BA in Food Studies & Policy Studies from Syracuse University, focusing on community-based food systems and public policy. Ashia has worked with food justice, public health, and education non-profits. Ashia is passionate about fostering an equitable food system and amplifying BIPOC food narratives.

Previous Article
11 Organizations Honoring Native Peoples' History & Future on Thanksgiving
Next Article
Farm Workers Alliance Calls for the Support of Women Experiencing Violence
Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-2
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: