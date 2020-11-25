Farm Workers Alliance Calls for the Support of Women Experiencing Violence

This piece was made possible as part of a grant from the Julia Child Foundation

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the farm workers alliance Alianza Nacional de Campesinas calls for the end of violence towards women.

Alianza Nacional de Campesinas is the first national farm worker women’s organization in the United States created by current and former farm worker women and women from farm worker families. Their demands focus on farm worker women “working with extreme levels of exploitation, pesticide exposure, massive lockdowns that worsen living conditions, along with severe setbacks in wages in the midst of this pandemic,” Alianza Nacional de Campesinas said in a statement.

Since 1981, the Latin-American community has recognized November 25 as a day to denounce gender violence. This year, activists say that it is more important than ever to call attention to the issue, with COVID-19 exacerbating gender violence. According to a report from the United Nations, 243 million women and girls ages 15-49 have experienced sexual and/or physical violence in the previous 12 months.

Alianza Nacional de Campesinas brings awareness to gender violence through a social media campaign and educational webinar that will stream at 3:00 P.M. EST.

“Our campesinas continue to sustain the food chain for the country with the minimum sanitary, safety, and sustainability conditions. We call on our allies to join our fight to eradicate the violence against women,” Alianza Nacional de Campesinas said.

Photo courtesy of the Alianza Nacional de Campesinas