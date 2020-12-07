Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

Agriculture

The Future of Sustainable Food Production Requires Combining Traditional and Tech, says Amanda Little

climate change, resilience, TED Talk, Amanda Little, innovation
Elena Seeley

Elena Seeley is Food Tank’s Content Coordinator. She earned a BA in Biology from Grinnell College and an MA in Food Studies from New York University, where she focused on food policy and food-based social movements. Elena has worked with food justice nonprofit organizations, including WhyHunger and The People’s Seed, and is passionate about promoting stories to help build a more equitable and sustainable food system.

Previous Article
Combating Water Scarcity on the Navajo Nation
Next Article
New Research Finds Growth in Social Groups Focused on Sustainable Agriculture
Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-2
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: