Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

Climate Change

Study Underscores the Need to Reduce Food-Related Emissions

Even if fossil fuel emissions were halted immediately, food-related emissions will likely stand in the way of Paris climate agreement goals.
Amy Martin

Amy Martin is a freelance public relations strategist and intern at FoodTank. She previously worked as an associate at Keybridge Communications, a public relations firm in Washington, DC, where she wrote, edited, and led earned media campaigns. Prior to Keybridge, Amy received her BA in English and American Literatures at Middlebury College.

Previous Article
OjaExpress Reimagines Grocery Delivery With Inclusivity and Community
No Newer Articles
Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-2
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: