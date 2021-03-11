Stop Food Waste 2021 Virtual Event 3

Indigenous Knowledge

Women Discuss the Power of Indigenous Foodways in James Beard Panel

A recent panel organized by the James Beard Foundation and First Nations Development Institute celebrates the role of women in Indigenous food systems.
Amy Martin

Amy Martin is a Research and Writing Fellow at Food Tank and freelance public relations strategist. She earned her BA in English and American literature at Middlebury College.

Previous Article
19 Organizations Celebrating the Role of Forests in the Food System
Next Article
U.N. Food Systems Champions Discuss the Hidden Costs of the Food System
stop-food-waste-event
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform
UN Event Series

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: