We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Climate Change

UK Paludiculture Project Promotes Carbon Sequestration

Katelyn Bredsnajder

Katelyn Bredsnajder is a freelance researcher and communicator passionate about food justice and climate science. She graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a B.A. in International Affairs and a minor in Spanish. She joins Food Tank from World Resources Institute in Washington, D.C. where she worked on the communications team. Katelyn is now based in Denver, Colorado.

Previous Article
Supreme Court Rules Against California Farm Workers and Unions
No Newer Articles
UN Event Series
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: