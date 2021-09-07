We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Publications

Recent Report Exposes the Hidden Costs of Food in the U.S.

A recent report by the Rockefeller Foundation finds that the true cost of food in the U.S. is triple what the Americans currently spends on food.
Morgane Batkai

Morgane Batkai is a French-American Research and Writing Fellow at Food Tank who has lived in the US and across Europe.
She earned her B.A. in Cultural Studies at the University of Kent in the U.K. where her research on eating habits and identities inspired her to further pursue an M.A. in Food Politics at the European School of Political and Social Sciences in Lille, France. She recently received the Susan Strange Prize for best Master’s thesis with her thesis on addressing structural violence and food insecurity in urban food deserts. Her research interests include food sovereignty, environmental and social justice, and sustainable agriculture.

Previous Article
Africans Publicly Challenge Green Revolution Backers
Next Article
Senator Booker’s Legislation Aims to Reform U.S. Farm Systems
Food Tank Nourishing America
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: