Food Tank Membership

Food Tank

New York State Act to Reduce Hunger and Food Waste

New York State Act to Reduce Hunger and Food Waste
Jessica Nolie

Jessica Nolie currently works at the Not for Profit, Feeding New York State. Her work revolves around the Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law that went into effect earlier this year.

Previous Article
Africa’s Ag-tech Development Fulcrum: Some Dos and Don'ts for African Start-ups
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!