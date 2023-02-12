Join Food Tank

Food Tank

New Welsh Agriculture Bill May Boost Sustainable Production

Shelley Rose

Shelley Rose is a Research and Writing Intern at Food Tank. She earned a BA in political science and a paralegal certificate from Marist College, and is currently pursuing her Master of Food and Agriculture Law and Policy degree from Vermont Law and Graduate School. Shelley is particularly interested in the environmental and public health impacts of the food system.

Previous Article
Food Recovery from Super Bowl Tailgating Offers a Model to Address Hunger
Next Article
Social Enterprise in India Revives Lost Foodways
All Things Food at SXSW with Food Tank
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!