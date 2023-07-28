Finding Childcare is Near-Impossible in Rural Communities. Bipartisan Policies Can Fix That.

I learned some disappointing statistics this week.

In the United States, about three-quarters of farm families have faced childcare challenges over the past five years. Research from The Ohio State University (OSU) and the National Farm Medicine Center show that common barriers include cost, availability, and distance—and these issues exist across the board, regardless of a farm’s size, production, or location.

This isn’t only about families—it’s about the entire food system. The lack of accessible or affordable childcare can affect farm business decisions, from productivity and growth to the allocation of financial resources, according to the researchers. In other situations, childcare costs directly limit farm investments.

Many farms respond to the lack of childcare availability by simply including their kids in on-farm work. As farm kids know well, chores are just a part of life—but unfortunately, they can be dangerous, too: About 33 children are injured every single day in farm incidents. And exposure to agricultural chemicals can cause health issues years or decades down the road, too.

A Wisconsin farmer put it simply: “Health care and childcare for farm/ranch families should be a national priority if we want to keep farming as a professional industry in our country.”

This is why I am heartened to see that the bipartisan Women in Agriculture Act is prioritizing funding for childcare facilities in rural areas. The bill was introduced by U.S. Congressmembers Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico, Jen Kiggans of Virginia, Chellie Pingree of Maine, and Jennifer González-Colón of Puerto Rico.

The Act will also create a specific liaison at the U.S. Department of Agriculture for women farmers and ranchers and establish a research priority for agricultural machinery specifically designed for women’s use.

We’re also seeing promising progress in Farm Bill negotiations surrounding rural childcare. For the first time, the American Farm Bureau and the National Farmers Union—two of the largest farm organizations in the United States—have included childcare in their policy priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, a landmark piece of legislation that governs a wide chunk of U.S. food policy.

Another bipartisan bill, called the Expanding Childcare in Rural America (ECRA) Act of 2023, is tied to the Farm Bill and outlines clear ways to direct funding toward opening and sustaining childcare centers in rural communities.

“Farm communities often lack enough transportation infrastructure and don’t have enough high-quality childcare providers, and rural parents are more likely to work non-traditional hours,” said U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who co-sponsored the bill. “These are common-sense, bipartisan steps to make childcare more affordable and accessible in rural communities.”

Some advocates are acting right now. In Indiana, corn and soybean farmer Adam Alson co-founded Appleseed Childhood Education, after facing childcare challenges firsthand with his own kids. Earlier this year, Appleseed opened its first learning center—open five days a week, 6 AM to 6 PM, all year long.

Funds came from local philanthropists, rural development grants, and a contribution from a local large dairy farm. Alson is hoping this structure can act as a model for others around the country or even world to replicate.

Folks like Adam really give me hope—people who are actively finding ways to improve the food system, strengthen their communities, and most of all support the next generation.

You and I have to take action right now, too. At the federal level, we can all call our legislators and encourage them to support bipartisan policies like the ones I mentioned earlier. Let’s also reach out to state and provincial governors and municipal policymakers, to encourage them to find ways to support rural families on a local level.

And as a Food Tanker, you have our support behind you. Email me at danielle@foodtank.com, and let’s discuss how we can support you and amplify your progress toward building more high-quality childcare for the folks growing our food.

Photo courtesy of Josh Mills, Unsplash