Fill the Silence: A New Campaign Brings Fresh Solutions to Tackle the Hunger Crisis

World Food Program USA launched a new campaign that will leverage the arts and the power of Gen Z to mobilize a new generation of anti-hunger advocates.

Through custom artwork Fill the Silence is highlighting the futures that are unlocked when communities have access to nutritious food—and the potential that is lost when it’s inaccessible. A series of pieces by artists Brandon Breaux and Indie184 serve as anchors of the campaign. They convey eight stories of people facing food insecurity around the world, while remaining hopeful and action oriented.

The works are designed to change the dominant narrative around hunger, which advocates say is no longer inspiring action. “Dire photos and desperate pleas—nothing seems to shock or move us anymore. The world’s hunger crisis is blurred in our minds and getting tuned out,” says Brandon Rochon, a World Food Program USA Board Member.

With the campaign, the organization hopes to encourage a “mindset shift” in Americans, says Jessamyn Sarmiento, World Food Program USA Chief Marketing Officer. “We want them to see the limitless potential of the hungriest people and understand the critical, doable, available solutions that can make a difference,” she tells Food Tank.

World Food Program USA aims to convert new attention into action, raising funds to support families around the world who are experiencing hunger. They also hope to recruit members for the Zero Hunger Generation, a new program for grassroots advocates passionate about creating a world where everyone is nourished.

The Campaign comes at a time when funding for food aid is on the decline, which the World Food Programme says they have been forced to scale back and even halt some operations. Reduced assistance “could amount to a death sentence for millions of people,” the organization says. And according to an analysis in Nature, the cuts for global nutrition funding could result in an additional 369,000 child deaths each year that would have otherwise been preventable.

“We are at an inflection point in the global hunger crisis,” Sarmiento tells Food Tank. “There’s a rising tide of interest in global hunger issues—and because of the news coverage around funding cuts, more people are talking about it than ever before. We’re leaning into this elevated awareness to harness it and mobilize action.”

World Food Program USA wants to show that hunger is a human-made crisis, with solutions available to solve it. And they believe Gen Z will play a critical role in sharing this message.

“Our research shows that global hunger is the number one issue that Gen Z cares about,” Sarmiento says. “They have a vested interest in improving this world they will inherit and one day lead. Gen Z is also a tremendous influence with other generations; they have the passion and charisma to persuade others to take on the mission of creating a hunger-free world.”

Image courtesy of Indie184 for World Food Program USA