Creating Sustainable Cold-Brew Brings Tech to Coffee-Producing Communities

Amelia Nierenberg of the New York Times hosts Matt Swenson, Director of Coffee at Chameleon Cold-Brew, to talk about the tech, standards, and youth that are creating an exciting future for sustainable coffee.
Katherine Walla

Katherine Walla is Food Tank’s Newsdesk Coordinator and Intern Supervisor. She graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service studying food justice and global hunger. Katherine has worked with nonprofit institutions and student organizations related to international affairs and social justice, and is also a neighborhood bartender!

