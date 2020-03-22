Bob Martin Talks About Citizen Eaters and COVID-19

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Bob Martin, Director of Food Systems Policy, at the Johns Hopkins Center For a Liveable Future. They discuss the possible origin of COVID-19, and touch on the impact that animal production and consumption has on human health. “I do think food is kind of the social issue of our time, when we’re not worried about being wiped out by novel flu virus,” says Martin. You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts.

